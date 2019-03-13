If you're itching for a taste of Spring warmth, Thursday will be the day for you! Catch is, we'll be dodging scattered showers, and possibly a few stronger thunderstorms.
FLOOD WATCH in effect for multiple Mid-Michigan counties. For locations and details, click on our Weather Alerts page.
Overnight
Aside from a few stray sprinkles, most of the overnight period will be dry. Temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s for most locations will rise to near 50 degrees by daybreak. Areas along I-69 will likely reach the mid 50s by sunrise.
The warm air will come in response to an approaching warm front, which will also spread a wave of showers in across Mid-Michigan by the time of the morning commute. Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible. Overnight winds of 10-15 mph will increase to 15-25 mph out of the south by morning.
Thursday
Rain on Thursday morning is expected to come to an end around 10 AM and then we'll go through a bit of a quiet period that we will be watching closely.
Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening and it's possible these storms will have the potential to be strong to severe.
If we manage to break out into some sunshine during our quiet period, our chances for strong to severe storms will be greater. If clouds hang tough, our chances will be a bit lower.
High temperatures Thursday will climb in the upper 50s to middle 60s. If we manage to see quite a bit of sunshine, it's possible we could warm up even more.
The main time frame of concern will be from about 3-10 PM. Gusty winds will be the main threat, but an isolated, brief tornado can't be ruled out.
Localized flooding will also be possible with rainfall amounts between 0.25" and 0.75" expected from Wednesday through Friday morning. Locally higher amount around 1" will be possible.
We will be monitoring this severe weather potential all day with the latest forecast data trends, as well as tomorrow. Be sure to check back for updates over the next 12-36 hours.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
