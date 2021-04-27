We broke out of the chilly rut on Tuesday, seeing many of our highs climb into the 70s! Now with that warmth, comes the chance for storms.
Tonight
Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening and into the overnight period. A few heavy downpours will be possible, along with some occasionally gusty winds. Expect mostly cloudy skies outside of any passing storms, and light ENE winds at 5-10 mph. Lows by daybreak will dip to the low and middle 50s.
The storms will remain hit-or-miss for most of the overnight period, but a more widespread round of storms is expected around daybreak as low pressure tracks in from the west. The morning storms will have a low chance of becoming severe, with the possibility for large hail and the usual gusty winds and heavy rain.
Wednesday
Thunderstorms will make for a soggy morning commute on Wednesday, so you'll want to allow yourself some additional driving time on your way in to work. Locally heavy downpours could make for pockets of poor visibility, along with any spray being kicked up by other cars.
We'll see the thunderstorms wrap up by lunchtime, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies into the afternoon. Most of us will still be treated to a warm day, although it won't be quite a warm as on Tuesday. Highs will climb to around 70 degrees in most locations, with folks north of the Tri-Cities and along the Lake Huron shoreline holding closer to the 60s and 50s. Northeast winds will be a major contributor to that, coming in around 5-15 mph.
Skies will remain mostly cloudy on Wednesday night, with lows headed into the mid 40s.
