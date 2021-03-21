The beginning of Spring this weekend was about as perfect as it could be, and we're going to be taking some of that goodness into the new work week!
Overnight
Partly cloudy skies will settle in overnight, thanks to a wave of cloud running ahead of a cold front draped across the northern Plains. No need to worry though, as conditions will remain dry and free of any rain.
Low temperatures will dive toward the low 40s and upper 30s, and while that will put a light chill in the air, those numbers are only a few degrees below what our average high temperatures should be. Southerly winds will keep things fairly comfortable too, comin in at 10-15 mph.
Monday
Liked the weather over the weekend? Good news! We'll be keeping it going into Monday, even with a few more scattered clouds in the skies. High pressure now centered over New England will dig in its heels a bit, slowing the progress of the cold front to our west and keeping rain out of the picture for the time being.
More importantly, we'll enjoy the same south-southwesterly wind flow, which will help to catapult our temperatures into the middle and upper 60s once again! The warm breeze will give you a perfect reason to open up your windows, clocking in at 10-20 mph.
Severe Weather Awareness Week (March 21st - 27th)
Severe Weather Awareness Week for the State of Michigan began today. The entire First Warn 5 weather team will continue bringing you severe weather safety tips and tricks, along with some fun facts, throughout this week. Today's topic is "How to Stay Informed." You can follow this link to the summary for today's topic, or view the clip below!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.