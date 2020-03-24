A Spring boost is exactly what we could use right now, and it's exactly what we're going to get on Wednesday!
Overnight
Mostly cloudy skies will hold on overnight thanks to lingering chilly air and a damp air mass spreading inland from Lake Huron. No rain is expected, but the damp air and little wind may allow some patchy fog to settle in.
Temperatures will dip to the low 30s.
Wednesday
The nicest day of the week now comes with a small caveat, but will still be plenty nice. Partly to mostly cloudy skies along with patchy fog in the morning will give way to increasing sunshine by afternoon. On top of that, temperatures will get a welcome boost into the middle and upper 50s, making for some needed Spring-warmth and a chance to get out for some fresh air. Remember to practice social distancing if you do head out!
Now for the caveat. What will be a partly to mostly sunny day overall will see some rain sneak back into the region by evening. After 4:00 PM, clouds will begin to increase again as a cold front sweeps in from the high Plains. By 8:00 PM, a few showers will begin to encroach on US-127 and M-55 from the west, and will maintain their focus north of the Bay through the midnight hour.
A more widespread wave of showers will roll through the rest of the region overnight on Wednesday, lingering into the first half of Thursday morning. Lows Wednesday night will remain quite mild in the low 40s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
