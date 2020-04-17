After a varied weather day that included a final swipe of Winter in the greater Flint area, Spring makes its return this weekend!
Overnight
A few last-minute flare ups of drizzle and flurries will fizzle out for good after midnight, leaving us with clearing skies into Saturday morning. It will be another chilly night, but not quite as cold as the 20s we have been seeing over the past few nights.
Low temperatures will settle right around 30 degrees by morning, with a light west wind at 5-10 mph.
Weekend Outlook
Saturday will be much brighter with mostly sunny skies conditions for a good majority of the day. High temperatures on Saturday will climb into the middle and lower 50s.
By Sunday morning, showers are expected to move in. The chance for showers will remain with us throughout the day as well. If any rain does fall in your area it is expected to be light.
Temperatures across the region Sunday are foretasted to climb into the middle and lower 50s once again, with some 40s in our coolest spots.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
