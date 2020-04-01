Ready for some Spring weather? I mean, like some REAL Spring weather?
Overnight
Clouds have begun to clear out, and the few that are left will track south of the area overnight. With the clearing skies and lack of wind, our temps will take a slightly sharper dip than we've see over the past few night, but it will be a normal level of chill by morning.
Lows will come to a stop in the low 30s with light and variable winds.
Thursday
The calendar says early April, but our weather is going to make a jump toward the end of the month on Thursday. With highs pressure taking a firmer hold over the Great Lakes and eastern United States, sunny skies will be the order of the day. On top of that, a warmer air mass will spill in from a decaying stationary front, pushing temperatures 5-8 degrees above normal!
Highs on Thursday afternoon will jump into the middle and upper 50s, with just a hint of a north wind at 4-8 mph.
Clear skies will continue into Thursday night, with lows again dipping into the low 30s.
