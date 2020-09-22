Happy first day of Fall Mid-Michigan!
Today marks the start of Fall, but our weather is still running on more summer-like temperatures.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
It is a beautiful day as we will see plenty of sunshine across the region. Expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky condition. Winds today will be from the southwest sustained at 5 to 10 mph with temperatures climbing into the middle and perhaps some upper 70s. It'll be much more summer-like than the start of Fall today.
This evening will be wonderful as well with temperatures slowly dropping through the 60s before we land in the lower 50s for overnight lows with a mostly clear sky.
