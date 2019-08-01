Our weather remains on cruise control tonight. Clear, comfortable, cruise control.
Overnight
More of the same comfortable conditions overnight! Mostly clear skies, with lows dipping into the middle and upper 50s.
Friday
High pressure still in control, meaning another round of mostly sunny skies. Slightly warmer with highs in the low 80s, but humidity levels still low.
Staying clear on Friday night, lows around 60.
The Weekend
We'll stay on the same path over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will both feature mostly sunny skies, with temps continuing to hover in the low to mid 80s. It's a broken record, but let's keep enjoying it for as long as we can!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.