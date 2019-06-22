Good evening/night Mid-Michigan!
Summer's here, and it looks like the weather is actually taking notice!
Current Weather Alerts
FLOOD WARNING for the Saginaw River until further notice.
Tonight
Expect a calm evening and overnight period. Skies stay clear to partly cloudy.
Lows drop down into the mid 50s.
It will be a great evening/night for any outdoor plans.
Sunday
Things will begin to change on Sunday, particularly in the late afternoon as a new disturbance approaches from the west out of the northern Plains.
Skies will start with a good mix of sun & clouds.
Expect clouds to increase throughout the day, with showers and a few thunderstorms developing during the late afternoon and especially evening hours.
If you plan on being outdoors from the later afternoon into the evening, be prepared to make a quick dash indoors if storms threaten.
Highs Sunday will top our right on the mark for late-June, reaching around 80 degrees.
Showers and a few t-storms will be likely into the overnight period.
Lows will be down into the mid 60s.
Monday
If there was a day we're confidence for rain to occur in the forecast, it's definitely Monday.
Periods of showers and t-storms will be likely throughout the entire day. Some moderate to heavy pockets of rain will be likely. Some minor flooding will be possible.
Temperatures will be again very warm into the low 80s. Humidity levels will be spiking up into the beginning of the week. Some muggy conditions will be likely going along with any rain received.
