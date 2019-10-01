Good Tuesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week and we send our best for a wonderful Tuesday.
Hopefully you had a chance to enjoy the beautiful evening yesterday because our weather story will become increasingly unsettled the next few days, with rainfall totals expected to add up over the next few days.
Combine the rain from the next few days and the rain we received last week, flooding concerns are a bit more elevated the next few days as well.
Weather Alerts
Flood Watch: in effect for the counties of Clare, Gratiot, and Isabella from Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening.
For more specific information on your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
Despite the rain returning to the forecast, it should be fairly quiet through the first half of the day. We may even sneak in a bit of sunshine before the clouds really increase toward lunchtime.
Temperatures are quite mild to start the day as well in the 60s and 70s. With the rain largely holding off until the second half of the day, we should manage to warm well into the 70s if not lower and middle 80s this afternoon.
Shower and thunderstorm chances will gradually increase as the afternoon goes along, starting first in our northwest zones and gradually moving southeastward through the evening hours. Some areas, especially south of the Tri-Cities, may not see rain until early evening.
Once the rain arrives, expect periods of showers and thunderstorms to roll right through the overnight period as well. Bottom line, it's going to be awhile before the rain comes to an end.
Our severe weather chances are low, but not zero as we work through the afternoon and evening. Most of Mid-Michigan is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. The time frame we're watching will be from 12-10 PM.
The main hazard will be damaging wind gusts to go along with our heavy rain threat, but we can't rule out an isolated tornado.
Severe weather chances will largely wane into the overnight period, with heavy rain taking over as the sole threat. Ponding on area roads will certainly be possible for the morning commute on Wednesday.
Expect lows to fall into the 50s and 60s overnight with less mugginess expected.
Rainfall Amounts
With the persistence of rain from today through Wednesday, expect rainfall totals to add up quite a bit. Through the day on Thursday, expect many areas to pick up between 1-2" of rain.
There could even be some locally higher amounts greater than 2" where the heaviest rain falls. We'll keep a close eye on this over the next few days.
