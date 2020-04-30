The rain is winding down and the literal light at the end of the tunnel is upon us!
Overnight
Showers will make their exit overnight, along with most of the cloud cover. Low pressure will track away into New England, setting us up for a sunny start in the morning.
Lows will dip to the low and mid 40s, with a north wind at 6-12 mph.
Friday
Whatever few clouds are left on Friday morning will make a quick exit. Sunny skies will take over regionwide by midday, and will stay that way before some high clouds return in the evening.
High temperatures on Friday are expected to climb into the 60s for most, with 50s near the lakeshore.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.