Hopefully the rain, wind, and first snow of the season didn't diminish your enjoyment of Halloween! Things will take a better turn on Friday, as many of us wake up with a fresh blanket of snow.
Weather Alerts
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, WIND ADVISORY, and a LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY remain in effect.
For locations, times, and full information, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Overnight
Snow has taken over across Mid-Michigan tonight, and will remain steady for most areas through the midnight hour. From there, snow will begin to taper off from west to east as our Halloween storm system begins to track into New England. Light accumulations will be left behind for the majority of the region, including on some areas roads where snow is heavier. At the very least, roads will remain wet into the start of the Friday morning commute.
Take a look at the latest snowfall projections below!
While the snow tapers off, winds will be slow to follow suit, holding strong out of the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts over 30 mph at times. Those winds will continue to create issues with flooding along the south shore of the Bay, and will add an even sharper bite to the cold temperatures filtering in. Lows will ultimately dive into the low and mid 30s, but winds will have it feeling more like the 20s.
Friday
We'll wake up to snow on the ground and some sun in our skies on Friday morning as a wedge of dry air briefly rotates in behind our storm system. That sun will be short-lived as clouds begin to creep back into our skies, but we will stay dry into Friday evening.
Highs will fight their way back into the low 40s, with a lingering WNW wind at 10-20 mph making it feel more like the 30s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.