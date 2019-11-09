Hello Mid-Michigan! We made it to another weekend. We hope it's off to a great start!
A slightly "milder" turn is on the way this weekend, but it will pave the way for even colder conditions next week.
We also have the chance for some more accumulating snow next week.
Check out the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
The snow showers from this morning will taper off towards the east going into the afternoon. A few flurries will still be possible along with an isolated snow shower.
During the afternoon, expect mostly cloudy skies. A few rays of sun will be possible. Clouds do look to win out today.
High temperatures in the 30s and lower 40s for most this afternoon. Well below average as average is the upper 40s for this time in November.
It will be breezy at times with a southwest wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts near 25 mph.
Mostly cloudy skies hold steady into the evening and overnight. A few flurries will still be possible. Most should stay dry
Lows overnight into Sunday will fall into the lower 30s. Some upper 20s possible farther north.
Sunday
We carry the chance for a few isolated rain and/or snow showers throughout the day. Clouds will again look to win out. Some rays of sun will again be possible to shine between the clouds.
Temperatures will be the warmest compared to the next several days. Highs expected to reach into the upper 30s to low 40s.
Winds will be less breezy, mainly out of the west southwest around 5-10 mph.
Going into Veteran's Day, we're tracking the next system that has the potential to produce some accumulating snow for the start of the week.
Stay tuned to the forecast over the next 24-48 hours for updates!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
