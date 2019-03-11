Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a wonderful start to the week.
It was a gusty Sunday and that wind is still going this morning, but we should see things dry out as we begin the brand new week. Overall, the front half of this week should be pretty quiet, before wet weather returns toward the midweek period.
While wet weather chances return, warmer temperatures will come along for the ride, too.
Today & Tonight
As for this morning, winds are still gusting between 20-25 miles per hour in many places, giving us a blustery start to the day.
That wind is keeping temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s feeling more like the teens and 20s as we begin today.
Skies are clearing at this hour and we'll continue to fall a bit further before temperatures rebound into the upper 20s to middle 30s for afternoon highs.
After starting the day with a bit of sunshine, clouds will increase again later today, giving us partly to mostly cloudy conditions this afternoon and evening before skies clear out again overnight.
Expect mostly clear conditions by Tuesday morning's commute, with winds dying off quite a bit overnight. Lows will fall into the teens for most areas tonight, with our coldest locations possibly touching the single digits.
