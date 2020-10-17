Hello Mid-Michigan! We made it to another weekend.
Friday brought a little bit of everything to the state. Sunshine, scattered showers, isolated thunder, waterspouts, and even some snow made an appearance.
We continue with showers chances over the weekend.
A "slight" warm up looks to return by next week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
Cloudy skies will continue to be the theme going into this evening.
Small chances will carry for a few showers into tonight. Many should just expect mostly cloudy skies into the overnight hours.
Keep track of the rain with the First Warn 5 Interactive Radar!
Temperatures tonight will level off in the low to mid 40s, with continued breezy conditions. Even without the threat of mixed snow, we're looking at a chilly and raw night.
Winds will continue to stay breezy overnight; mainly from the south around 10-20 mph. Gusts reaching near 30 mph at times.
Sunday
Better shower chances will be expected going throughout the day on Sunday. as a cold front sweeps across the State.
Numerous to widespread showers will be likely throughout the morning and afternoon hours.
Expect blustery conditions to continue, with highs ranging from the upper 40s to mid 50s. Temperatures will slowly fall throughout the day as a passing cold front moves throughout the region.
Showers beginning to exit east by the later evening. Overall a soggy day to end the weekend.
Lows Sunday night dropping into the mid 30s. May have to watch for some patchy frost development into early Monday morning.
Have a great weekend!
Stay warm, everyone!
