Good Sunday evening/night Mid-Michigan!
After more of a quiet end to the weekend, we get to keep our weather pattern on cruise control for early part of the new week.
Our next system has us keeping an eye on Wednesday into Thursday.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening - Tonight (Sunday)
Some high clouds will move in from the west going into later this evening and the overnight hours.
Overall, expect clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with no precipitation.
Low temperatures tonight will settle into the lower 30s, but will feel like the middle 20s by daybreak Monday. Winds staying breezy from the SW around 10-20 mph. Gusts reaching near 25 mph.
Monday
As you're heading to the bus stop or work Monday morning, an extra layer or two wouldn't be a bad idea.
While we have already experienced colder winds chills this season, it will still feel more like the mid 20s. Winds still SW at 10-20 mph. At least we wake up to some sunshine!
We can expect a repeat performance as far as sky conditions go for Monday compared to Sunday; mostly sunny to flat-out sunny skies!
High temperatures will stay mild going into the new week. For Monday, expect numbers to reach back into the low and mid 40s by the afternoon.
Staying dry with mostly clear skies going into the evening & overnight hours.
Lows will be a touch cooler, back in the upper 20s behind a weak passing cold front. This front does eventually look to produce some more clouds going into Tuesday.
Mid-Week Storm System
Another low pressure system will be on the table moving from the Rockies into the Great Lakes region by Wednesday and Thursday. Much like last Friday night's system, we stay in the warm sector of the low which means we should see plain rain for the event along with another windy forecast.
That low will lift through our area, during the Wednesday/Thursday timeframe, but is looking to bring more persistent showers on Thursday. Behind that low, we dry out for Friday.
In regard to temperatures, the warm sector of that system will bring numbers in the 50s on Wednesday, and possible a few readings into the 60s by Thursday morning!
In a similar fashion regarding the system from over the past weekend, the cold front of the low sweeps through and brings temperatures back down to the 30s throughout the day Thursday. Stay tuned for updates!
Like always, expect a few changes to the exact details of this upcoming system with still being 3-4 days out.
We will also keep an eye on the weekend for yet another system. Stay tuned!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
