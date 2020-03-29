Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend.
Showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds we're the highlights of this weekend.
Good news, overall we start to improve in the forecast for next week.
We break down the forecast below!
Weather Alerts
Wind advisories are in place for Isabella, Gratiot, Shiawassee, Genesee, and Lapeer counties until 8 PM. Get the latest on your location here.
Tonight
After a brief break from the rain-shower activity earlier this morning, clouds clouds have returned to our skies along with some on and off rain showers.
Chances for scattered showers will continue into this evening and overnight.
Temperatures have been gradually falling into the 40s this afternoon behind a passing cold front. Expect temperatures to continue slowly falling throughout the 40s into tonight.
Winds are expected to slowly diminish throughout this evening and overnight. Nonetheless, still staying breezy around 10-20 mph; potentially gusting between 30+ miles per hour at times.
Up to another .25" of rain is expected from the showers expected this evening and overnight.
Scattered shower chances will even carry into Monday morning.
Lows tonight will drop into the upper 30s.
Monday
We stand the chance to see some showers along with a little mixing north and west of the Bay for Monday morning.
Most of the precipitation chances will come to and end going into the later afternoon hours as the system from the weekend continues to depart east.
Still the smaller chance will hold on for a few isolated showers especially in eastern sections of Mid-Michigan for the afternoon.
Highs will reach back into the mid 40s for most.
Winds will continue to be breezy from the northwest around 10-20 mph.
Stay warm, everyone!
