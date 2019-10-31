Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a wonderful Friday and week ahead.
Our first snowfall of the season arrived in many areas last night, but as quickly as that system arrived, it's already out of here for the morning commute and we should have a great chance to dry out.
Today & Tonight
With the warm ground temperatures and only a bit of snow to begin with by Michigan standards, roads should be in reasonable shape this morning. If you had slushy roads last night, those may be a bit of a problem with temperatures cooling down but outside of that, we shouldn't have too many issues.
Speaking of cooling down, wind chills are down in the teens and 20s this morning, so plan for a chilly start to the day. Actual temperatures are around the lower and middle 30s.
Although clouds will be sticking around today, it appears we'll have a chance for some sunshine to make an appearance too, especially later this morning. Even with some peeks of sun, highs will only jump into the low 40s today and our coolest spots could remain locked in the 30s.
We should remain dry through any Friday evening plans, but plan for wind chills to be in the 20s and 30s later on tonight, especially if you'll be outside for any Friday Night Lights. Winds will be around 5-15 miles per hour out of the west southwest.
Overnight, we'll have a chance for a few scattered rain and snow showers, but nothing substantial. These showers will be more of a nuisance and not nearly as heavy as our Thursday. Overnight lows will fall to the 30s into Saturday morning.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.