Happy Friday Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great week and we hope for a great weekend ahead.
After a chilly Thursday, chilly conditions will be sticking around as we head into the weekend.
We keep rain chances in the forecast for the next several days.
Here's the latest forecast!
Weather Alerts
FREEZE WARNING in effect until 9:00 AM for all areas south of M-55.
Widespread frost will develop by morning, so be sure to protect any sensitive outdoor plants you may have.
Today & Tonight
You'll need to layer up to fend off the morning cold; temperatures starting in the 20s and 30s.
We expect to start the morning with mostly sunny skies. A mix of sun and clouds will continue with dry conditions into the early afternoon.
Going into the afternoon and evening hours, another round of lake effect showers will develop. These will be the result of an increasing WSW wind at 10-20 mph, and a weak disturbance approaching from the west.
Highs for later this afternoon will settle for the low to mid 50s. Similar temperatures to what we experienced Thursday.
Scattered showers will continue into tonight, before wrapping up by early Saturday morning.
Another round of cold temperatures falling into the upper 20s and low 30s. While not expected to be a widespread occurrence, the falling temperatures could lead to a few snowflakes mixing in with the overnight showers.
Weekend Outlook
Saturday starts off dry. Mix of sun and clouds to start the weekend.
Clouds increase going into the afternoon.
Highs for Saturday reach the mid 50s.
We carry small chances for a few showers by the evening hours.
Sunday will carry better chances for showers throughout the day.
Highs Sunday will again reach into the mid 50s.
Stay warm, everyone!
