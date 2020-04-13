The worst of the windy conditions are behind us, but we've got about another 24 hours to go before we see the winds back off completely.
Overnight
Blustery conditions will continue overnight as we remain caught between a powerful low pressure system northeast of Lake Huron, and a high pressure system over the central U.S. Skies will clear for the majority of us however, bringing a momentary end to the lake effect snow showers.
Expect a cold night though, with most lows dropping to the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. Add to that a west wind at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, and it will be feeling more like the low 20s and teens at times into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday
Another day of the same on Tuesday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be accompanied by isolated rain and snow showers at times, but nothing that is expected to prove too problematic.
What will be an annoyance will be the continued gusty winds. West winds will remain locked in at 15-25 mph with gusts over 30 mph throughout the day, along with continued chilly temperatures. Highs will come up well short of the average mid 50s, and instead tap out in the low 40s. Expect it to feel more like the 30s with the winds.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.