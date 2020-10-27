Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope your Tuesday is just as nice.
It wasn't our best Monday around Mid-Michigan with gray skies and a bit of rain here and there, but hey, that's October in Michigan. Temperatures remained cool and will be below average for much of this week, but it does appear we'll get some bright skies back in the mix very soon.
And Halloween? That forecast continues to look great.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, things should be fairly dry, but we're definitely feeling cooler. After a mix of 30s and 40s yesterday, we're solidly in the 30s just about everywhere as we begin today, with a few wind chill temperatures even falling into the 20s. Thankfully, those winds are pretty light.
With clouds sticking around again today, don't expect much of a warm up with another day of high temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. A west southwesterly wind (5-15 mph) could keep things feeling a touch cooler.
We shouldn't see a washout of a day, but a few showers will once again be possible as a weak disturbance passes through the area. These showers should remain pretty light and shouldn't ruin your day. If you need to get things done outdoors, you're still more than likely able to get that done.
Any showers should wind down into the evening hours tonight and that's where our improvement begins. Skies will start to clear late tonight and we'll set ourselves up for a beautiful Wednesday.
Although the sunshine will be nice on Wednesday, we'll certainly feel the effects of the clear skies in the morning. Overnight lows will fall into the 20s and 30s.
Halloween Outlook
We're still a few days away, but your Halloween forecast continues to look like one of our better Halloween years. It's just our luck that it's occurring in a year where things will be a little different. However, even if you're celebrating with the kids in a different way, the weather should cooperate.
Skies will be mostly sunny through the day on Saturday, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Those temperatures will fall just a touch for the traditional Trick-Or-Treat times, with 40s and low 50s expected then, too.
We'll continue to keep an eye on things as we go through this week!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
