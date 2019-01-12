Colder temperatures along with a few snow showers found their way back into Mid-Michigan to end out the work week.
The quiet weather pattern looks to continue into this weekend and beyond. They'll be a few chances for some isolated snow showers here and there. No major accumulations. Temperatures stay closer to average as well.
We explain below!
Tonight
Clouds will slowly begin to decrease going into later this evening and tonight as the winter storm to our south continues to moves east.
Low temperatures look to fall into the upper teens with wind chills feeling more like the low teens and single digits as winds blow from the east northeast around 5-15 mph.
No weather problem look to interrupt your Saturday night plans!
Sunday
More sunshine look to greet us going into the day on Sunday. A good mix of the sun and clouds will be lasting throughout the entire day. A good way to end out the weekend.
Temperatures will continue to stay chilly. Highs will again hit right around normal in the upper 20s to around 30. Winds will be out of the northeast around 5-10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies look to carry us throughout the evening hours and into the overnight period. The lack of cloud cover will promote to help temperatures fall back into the teens for overnight lows.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
