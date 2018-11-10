With Friday's messy weather in the rear-view mirror, Saturday kept us locked into an unseasonably cold weather pattern that has no intention of letting up soon.
Overnight
High pressure over the Ohio Valley will see its grip on our weather loosen overnight, At the same time, a new disturbance tracking out of the Dakotas will make a pass at the Great Lakes. Any patchy clearing that may have materialized during the evening will be covered right back up by reinforcing clouds, with scattered snow showers breaking out north and west of the Tri-Cities. Minimal accumulation is expected, likely amounting to nothing more than a dusting on the grass and elevated surfaces.
Temperatures will take a similar dip to what we experiences on Friday night, settling in the middle and upper 20s. While cold, winds will be lighter this time around, so wind chill values won't be quite as aggressive.
Veterans Day
As we honor our veterans on Sunday, the weather will play out in similar fashion to the first half of the weekend. Snow showers in the morning, mostly affecting areas north and west of the Tri-Cities, will give way to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Some sun may punch its way through the clouds from time to time, but it will still be outnumbered.
Unseasonably cold conditions will continue too, seeing highs again level off in the mid 30s when we should be hitting the upper 40s. Winds will also pick up a bit out of the SSW at 10-15 mph, so expect it to feel more like the upper 20s and low 30s at times.
Take a look ahead to next week in the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.