Good Friday morning! We're almost to the weekend.
Chances for some lake effect this morning will be there along with cold temperatures sticking around.
Small snow chances are possible over the next few days. No big systems look likely over the next few days.
While snow will come to an end, back roads and side streets are still in rough shape here and there. Keep on top of any new closings with our Closings page.
Today & Tonight (Friday)
Chances for lake effect clouds and a few snow showers for the eastern shoreline and especially in the Thumb (Huron and Sanilac counties).
Depending on where and how long snow band set up over a certain area, a few inches for some localized areas won't be out of the question.
Highs will stick in the teens going into the afternoon with skies expected to remain partly to mostly cloudy much of the day. Just like Thursday night, the better chance for some breaks in the clouds will exist in areas farther west away from Lake Huron.
Winds today stay lighter from the north in the morning changing to the west by the afternoon and evening around 5-10 mph. Wind chills will still feel sub zero this morning and only in the single digits this afternoon.
This chance in wind direction will diminish lake effect chances going into the afternoon hours.
The evening hours looks dry for the most part, but a clipper will be passing through southwest lower Michigan later tonight. The chances are better for it to miss us, but its just close enough to keep a slight chance of snow in the forecast.
Even if this snow manages to pass through, it shouldn't be too significant. A dusting if anything looks to be the worst of it.
Lows tonight will be cold again in the single digits. Light winds from the SW around 5 mph will still keep wind chills near or sub zero into Saturday.
Weekend Outlook
No big storm systems look likely for the weekend. Could have a few snow showers early Saturday morning and then again late Saturday into Sunday due to a few weak clipper systems passing by.
Temperatures in the low 20s Saturday warm to near 30 Sunday!
With any snow showers, accumulations stay light near 1" or less.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
