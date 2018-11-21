Good Wednesday afternoon! We hope you've had a great week so far and for those of you traveling for your holiday plans today, we wish you a safe trip!
While we had a messy morning commute yesterday, things will be quieting down just in time for the next few days of Thanksgiving travel. Outside of some lake-effect snow in the Thumb tonight, we should be dry through Friday.
Have a safe and Happy Thanksgiving!
Today & Tonight
Temperatures will be the main story for the next few days. High temperatures were experienced earlier today. We look to continue to fall throughout the day with a steady decline through the 20s into the evening. Wind chills will be brutal feeling like the teens and even some single digits with winds out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.
Expect skies to clear out a bit this afternoon after a mostly cloudy start, with partly cloudy skies expected into the overnight period.
With temperatures already falling into the teens and 20s toward dinnertime tonight, those clear skies will promote an easy drop into the teens for overnight lows. Lows in the single digits are possible in our coldest locations, particularly our northern counties.
Most locations should be quiet during the overnight period, but as is the case many times during this time of year, the Thumb is in its own world. A few lake-effect snow showers may move onshore and clip parts of Huron and Sanilac counties, with chances being highest on the eastern side.
Snow accumulations of an inch or two look possible if these bands materialize. We will keep you posted.
Thanksgiving is still looking to stay dry but remain cold! High struggle to reach stayed in the mid to upper 20s. Partly cloudy skies will be the theme with a good amount of sunshine poking through the clouds.
Remember, you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
