Good Tuesday afternoon! We hope you had a great start to the week and we send our best for an awesome Tuesday.
Snow returned late last evening and continued into the overnight period. While amounts remained light, generally 1" or less, you may still have to brush the car off before hitting the road.
Despite the snow last night, things quiet down again today and for the next few days.
We explain below!
Today & Tonight
The main band of snow from overnight has since moved out of Mid-Michigan and any snow for the rest of the day should be isolated to scattered lake-effect snow. Any accumulations with these snow showers aren't expected to amount to much.
With temperatures still below freezing in many spots, it's possible that some areas may still be slick for your afternoon drive. This is especially true on elevated roads such as bridges, overpasses, and exit/entrance ramps.
Highs this afternoon don't get much better, with middle 20s to low 30s expected, giving us one of the coldest days of the season so far. Wind chills will likely feel like the teens and low 20s today.
Going into tonight, we expect snow showers to gradually wind down with skies clearing out a bit into our Wednesday. Overnight lows will settle a few degrees on either side of 20.
Wednesday
After dealing with clouds and snow showers from the beginning of this week, sunshine finally to return to our skies by your Wednesday. Partly to mostly sunny skies will be expected as an area of High Pressure builds in from the west.
While the sunshine will be very much welcomed across the area, temperatures will still be on the chilly side. High temperatures will only be reaching into the low and mid 30s; very similar to Tuesday.
Plan out your week ahead and see what the weekend has in store in your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
