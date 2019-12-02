Good Monday evening/night! We hope you had a restful Thanksgiving weekend and send our best for a great start to the week ahead.
As we get back into the routine today, it appears our weather story has quieted down significantly compared to the weekend. Keep an eye out for slick roads that may still remain here and there.
Check out the latest forecast!
Current Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisory: in effect for the counties of Huron & Sanliac through 10 PM Monday.
For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Tonight
Lakeshore Flood Advisories have been issued yet again today for the Thumb counties. High water levels, high waves, and erosion will all be potential issues.
Skies will likely stay partly to mostly cloudy through a good chunk of this evening, but there will be a chance for a bit of clearing the farther north and west you go. Areas to the south Tri-Cities, near I-69 may not be so lucky.
Overnight will feature a better shot at some more clearing with overnight lows getting a chance to fall into the teens and 20s.
If we experience more clearing in the clouds, a bit of fog may develop and if so, patchy areas of freezing fog will be possible for Tuesday's commute. Best to be prepared for a slower commute tomorrow morning.
Tuesday
Any fog/freezing fog that forms will look to last for a good chunk of the morning.
Clouds will be stubborn once again going into the afternoon. We stand the small chance for a few isolated snow showers especially into the afternoon hours associated with a weak system passing by.
Temperatures will be a notch warmer than today. Closer to average with highs into the mid to upper 30s.
Winds chance directions out of the southwest around 5-15 mph. Breezy at times with gusts around 20 mph.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
