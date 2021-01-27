Lake effect clouds proved stubborn on Thursday and wouldn't let us have much in the way of sunshine, but is there any hope for brighter skies as we look toward the weekend?
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies will linger tonight as northwesterly winds continue to usher in lake effect clouds from Lake Michigan. The winds may ease slightly, allowing some spotty breaks in the clouds, but without a complete shutdown of the winds or a shift toward the north, significant clearing is likely to elude us.
Beyond that, it's just going to remain cold. Lows will duck into the low teens, with WNW winds at 5-10 mph. This will produce wind chills near zero as we head into Friday morning.
Friday
Friday's a day where our weather sits at a tipping point. With Arctic high pressure settling more directly over the state, the expectation will be for the persistent NW winds to diminish as the day goes on. The loss of wind should allow our skies to clear a bit during the afternoon, and thus at least a little bit of late-day sunshine. However, if the northwesterly winds manage to hang on, then the lake effect clouds will remain in place, keeping us under mostly cloudy skies. Bottom line, our shot at sunshine comes down to what the wind ultimately does.
Highs will remain a few degrees below average in the mid 20s, with wind chills in the teens at times until the winds die down.
Weekend Snow Chance?
While your weekend will get off to a dry start on Saturday, we are keeping an eye on a storm system that's expected to pass through the Ohio Valley again late in the weekend.
There is fairly good agreement among our weather models on the general storm track, but what we're keeping an eye on is just how far north that system will go.On the current projected path, it appears we'll be on the northern fringe of that system and will receive a bit of snow especially in our southwestern zones, but the better accumulations will remain to our south around I-96 and southward.
However, if the storm track comes a bit farther north, that will ultimately have consequences on our expectations with snow accumulations likely going up a bit. We saw a shift with our system earlier this week as we got closer, so we'll keep monitoring this potential.
The storm system in question is still out over the Pacific, so our weather balloons haven't gotten the best look at it yet. But as it comes onshore tomorrow, we should be able to get better data, and therefore should be able to feel more confident in the coming days.
Be sure to check in with the forecast the next few days and as always we'll keep you informed as necessary!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
