Yesterday was a nice chance of pace as sunshine dominated the skies throughout the afternoon hours Saturday. However, temperatures have been very cold with brutal wind chills to boot. While more sunshine will be likely going forward, keep the coats, hats, and gloves nearby.
We explain below!
Sunday
We'll keep a good thing going for the second half of the weekend. High pressure will remain in control, treating us to another round of partly sunny skies throughout the day.
Temperatures started out very cold once again with wind chills down in the teens and single digits across the region. High temperatures look to inch slightly higher today, topping off in the mid 30s. Wind chills will still make it feel like the 20s this afternoon.
Going into the rest of this evening and tonight, partly cloudy skies look to dominate out skies as lows level out in the low 20s.
Next Week
We'll put Sunday's weather on repeat early next week. High pressure will take its time sliding east, keeping us locked in under partly to mostly sunny skies both Monday and Tuesday. Temps will also hold the level, with both days seeing highs in the mid 30s.
Temperatures will continue to slowly climb throughout the 30s near 40 by the end of the week. We look to keep things dry until Wednesday night/Thursday. This look to be our next chance to receive ant sort of precipitation. We'll comb out the fine details as we get closer. Enjoy the sunshine and well needed mental boost while you can!
