Good Sunday night Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend.
We stay cold with another clipper system to start the new week.
We're also keeping an eye on the potential for another system midweek that could bring some messy weather to the area.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening/Tonight (Sunday)
For the rest of the weekend, snow chances will stay possible south of the Tri-Cities near and south of I-69 (Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer counties.) Also the chance for lake effect snow showers for the Thumb will be possible this evening for a few quick inches when all said and done.
Despite the light snow chances, travel conditions for the rest of the region should be in good shape for any Super Bowl traveling. Just be sure to have the extra layers with temperatures in the teens this evening!
Clear to partly cloudy skies will be likely going into tonight before more clouds will begin to be back on the increase going into Monday morning
We're cold again with lows in the single digits, even sub-zero in a few spots up north. Fortunately, winds staying light from the north will keep wind chills from falling too far behind the air temperature tonight, but still sub zero.
Still be sure to layer up at the bus stop and for your morning drive Monday!
Valentine's Day (Monday) & Midweek System Possible
Monday sees another weak clipper moving by the Great Lakes, just enough to spark a few light scattered snow showers.
Better chances for the afternoon and evening hours. Accumulations are only expected to be up to 1".
Temperatures stay cold, though, with highs only reaching the lower 20s with wind chills in the teens.
Tuesday looks dry and brighter with some more sunshine. Highs Tuesday get a touch warmer into the upper 20s.
By midweek, (Wednesday & Thursday) we're seeing signals for another winter system around the Great Lakes region. The wave of energy responsible for forming that system is still over the Pacific, but once it moves inland we'll be able to sample it better which will help in greatly nailing down parts of the forecast for that timeframe.
At the moment, though, we're looking at a chance for plain rain showers Wednesday afternoon and evening with temperatures in the 40s, then a transition from rain to a wintry mix, then snow, on Thursday as temperatures dive back below-freezing. This trend looks likely regardless of the exact track.
The question on Thursday is what time during the day the transition happens, but also how quickly the transition happens along with where exactly this system tracks.
As always, expect more updates on this system through the upcoming week!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
