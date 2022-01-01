Good Saturday evening/night Mid-Michigan and Happy New Year! We're finally on to 2022!
Mother Nature is wasting no time by bringing in wintry weather. Several inches of snowfall are expected for many going into tonight.
We ALL can expect colder temperatures to finish the weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for several Mid-Michigan counties until Sunday morning.
Get the latest on your area right here.
Tonight & Sunday
Snow will continue tonight into Sunday morning with temperatures continuing to plummet. The system will then track east of the region by Sunday afternoon.
Sunday will leave behind a few possible lake effect snow showers. Better chances for the Thumb and also in our northwestern snow bands for lake effect snow showers Sunday. Some clearing skies will be possible by the afternoon and early evening.
This is looking like one of our larger snowfall events of the season thus far for all of us here in Mid-Michigan, with the higher amounts favoring the southern half of the area and less north and west of the Saginaw Bay.
We're looking at 3"-6" of snow across the Thumb, along the I-69 corridor and northward to around Alma and Saginaw. 1"-3" is expected for those living between M-46 and M-55. This includes Mt. Pleasant, Midland, Bay City, Clare, Gladwin, and Standish. The rest of the region north and west of M-55 shouldn't expect much more than an inch.
The exact track of the storm will be a major player here, so we could see those zones shift 10-20 miles north or south.
We also track colder temperatures and breezy conditions to end the weekend.
Lows tonight drop in the teens. Winds chills will feel more like the single digits. We continue feeling like the single digits and teens Sunday. Actual highs Sunday only reach back into the 20s.
Winds will mainly be NNW around 10-20 mph. Gusts could reach near 25 mph at times.
Stay tuned for any updates throughout the weekend!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
