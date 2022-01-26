Good Wednesday morning! We hope you're having a great week.
A few lingering lake effect snow showers will be possible this morning.
The cold on the other hand, that sticks around for everyone.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight (Wednesday)
The Thumb, mainly the northeastern half in Huron County, will be an area that we're watching for the first half of Wednesday.
The question is, just how far will that band move toward us. If it manages to move far enough inland and linger, the northeastern sections of Huron and portions of Sanilac County near the shoreline could pick up a few inches of accumulation.
This will be a close call and not guaranteed, so we'll keep our eyes on it through this morning. Beyond that chance for snow in the morning for the Thumb, mostly sunny skies are expected for most going into this afternoon.
Plan for another cold day. Highs expected to be in the teens later this afternoon. Wind chills staying in the single digits near 0.
Some clouds will move in from the west by the evening and into the overnight hours. We expect to stay dry into tonight.
With more clouds likely, this will help keep temperatures a touch warmer than nights previous. Still cold with lows in the single digits. Wind chills sub zero with winds from the SW around 10-15 mph; gusts near 25 mph.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
