The weekend's comfortable weather followed us into Monday, and it's going to hold out a little longer even as showers and storms try to make an appearance!
Tonight
Another night of great sleeping weather is ahead! With a sprawling dome of high pressure remaining parked over Illinois, tranquil weather spans from the eastern seaboard, all the way to the central Plains, including us here in the Great Lakes, of course! While high pressure is keeping things quiet on the ground, we're also reaping the benefits of an upper-level trough which continues to lock the cooler and more pleasant air in place.
Keep the windows open for lows that will dip into the low and middle 50s!
Tuesday
Pleasant weather will continue for the most part on Tuesday, but we'll need to be keeping an eye on the sky during the afternoon and evening. High pressure will remain in charge on Tuesday, but a cold front sinking south out of Canada will attempt to challenge it. The front itself will only make it about as far as Lake Superior before stalling out, but it will manage to push some instability in across Michigan. Add the daytime heating, and we'll be on the lookout for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms to flare-up after about 2:00 PM.
Much of the initial activity will get going northwest of Saginaw Bay, but will tend to bubble its way south toward the Tri-Cities, Mt. Pleasant, and Alma through the first half of the evening. Areas along I-69 and across the Thumb are at much lower risk of seeing any wet weather, but you should keep an eye on the sky anyway if you plan on being outside. Don't cancel any plans, just be ready to duck inside for a little bit if rain heads your way! Highs on Tuesday will remain comfortable around 80 degrees.
