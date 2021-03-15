Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a great start to the week.
Despite some cooler temperatures, it was a really nice March weekend around Mid-Michigan. As we kick off a brand new workweek, expect another pleasant, but chilly March day. However, we're not done with the snow just yet as our next round returns late tonight into the morning commute tomorrow.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, your Monday commute should come with no worries. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s with a minor wind chill thanks to our continued east northeasterly wind flow. Skies are largely clear overhead.
Those clear skies will gradually increase in cloud cover today, leading to some hazy sunshine first, and then eventually mostly cloudy skies by this evening. Even with some early day sun, that easterly flow will keep things cooler again today, with highs in the lower 30s near the lakeshore to low 40s farther inland.
We stay dry through much of the evening, with the best chances of wet weather holding off until after midnight with plenty of dry air initially fighting off any precipitation early this evening.
When precipitation finally begins, we expect it to largely start as snow with the chance of freezing rain and freezing drizzle gradually mixing in into Tuesday morning.
While this sounds troublesome on surface, amounts of any ice or snow are expected to remain light, with snow accumulations largely 1" or less, with ice amounts adding up to just a few hundredths of an inch.
As always, with overnight lows falling into the 20s, we'll need to keep an eye out for any slippery spots on the morning drive Tuesday. We'll also keep an eye on how things progress tonight and adjust snowfall amounts if necessary.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
