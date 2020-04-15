Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and you're still hanging in there with everything going on lately.
It felt a lot more like late winter on Tuesday with chilly temperatures and scattered snow showers through the course of the day. While the snow wasn't a big deal and isn't completely unheard of for April, it's certainly no easier to tolerate at this point in the year.
While the snow showers will be around at times again today, it does appear we will warm up and dry out bit as we head toward the end of the week.
Today & Tonight
Skies haven't cleared completely, but they have broken up a bit overnight, allowing our temperatures to tumble into the middle and upper 20s. Our winds have lightened up quite a bit again this morning, so wind chills are a little less harsh.
Most of the area is dry, but a few isolated snow showers have continued overnight. Just like yesterday, while these snow showers may have a few good bursts in them that may lower visibility at times, we don't expect any significant accumulation.
Scattered snow showers will remain possible through the afternoon as well, keeping the rhythm of your Tuesday. However, chances should be a little bit less this afternoon compared to yesterday. While peeks of sun will be possible, we do expect mostly cloudy conditions most of the time today.
High temperatures will be very similar as well with middle 30s to low 40s. Although west northwesterly winds will be lighter, around 5 to 15 miles per hour, wind chills will still hang out in the 20s at times.
As we lose the "heating" of the day, any snow showers that remain and a good chunk of our clouds will diminish late this evening and overnight. Anything that lingers overnight will be isolated. That partial clearing sets us up for another chilly night, with lows falling into the lower and middle 20s.
