Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and send our best for a great start to the week.
It was a bit gray to end the weekend, but the rain held off for the most part. Cool temperatures were a bit tough to take after a really mild day Friday, but it's late October and as much as we don't want to admit, the cooler temperatures will be the norm moving forward.
As for this week? It's not too bad. Much of it will be spent dry, including what looks like a great Halloween!
Today & Tonight
While some may start the morning commute dry, a weak disturbance passing us by today will likely kick up a few showers through the course of the morning. These aren't expected to be all that troublesome, but a nuisance on the commute nonetheless. Temperatures are largely in the 30s and 40s, so a few flakes may mix in with the rain in our coolest areas.
These showers will linger into parts of the afternoon and evening, becoming more scattered during the second half of the day, along with a good amount of cloud cover. These showers will remain pretty light into those parts of the day also. With their scattered nature, you should be able to find plenty of dry time today, too.
With the clouds sticking around today, don't expect much of a warm up this afternoon. We should land around the low to middle 40s in most areas this afternoon. Those temperatures will be joined by a northwest wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Rain should wind down for the most part into Tuesday morning, but it's possible we see a few showers linger overnight. The Thumb would have the best chance of this. Clouds will remain stubborn, too.
Overnight lows will be a mix of 20s and 30s for the Tuesday commute.
Stay warm, everyone!
