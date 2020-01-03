Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
It's been a beautiful start to 2020, but it appears our luck with the bright skies is running out as we head into the weekend. If you've been hoping for snow, we also have a chance for that this weekend. However, don't get too excited as it's expected to be a lighter system.
Today & Tonight
We have no wet weather concerns as we go through today, with just an increase in cloud cover expected from the last few days.
Those clouds are keeping temperatures on the mild side this morning with readings largely in the 30s as we kick off the Friday commute. Wind chills aren't all that harsh either, with just a few readings dropping into the upper 20s.
With clouds remaining stubborn much of the day, don't expect much movement temperature wise today, with middle 30s to low 40s this afternoon.
Friday evening plans should be uninterrupted by the weather as well, with dry conditions expected through the evening. There is a slight chance of snow overnight into tomorrow morning, but it appears that chance is fleeting at this point.
Overnight lows will settle in the middle 20s to low 30s.
Saturday
An area of low pressure to our west will be diving to the southeast over the next 24 hours, and on its current path, the better chances for any wet weather should remain to the south. If we see anything, it should be just a glancing blow.
Any snow showers, if they do develop around Mid-Michigan, should be primarily through the first half of the day, with chances diminishing into the afternoon and evening. Skies will remain fairly cloudy for the start of the weekend.
High temperatures on Saturday will be cooler than the last few days with lower and middle 30s.
Sunday
Dry conditions should prevail for the start of Sunday, but a clipper system to the northwest will begin moving into the state during the afternoon and evening hours.
This should bring primarily snow to the region as it passes through, but a little rain may mix in from time to time, especially in areas farther to the south. This should be a quick moving system that should wind down before Monday morning's commute.
It's still early to talk specifics about potential snowfall accumulations. However, a general look at amounts suggests that most areas should be around 1" or less. Our northern counties would stand the best chance of going higher, but even so, it shouldn't be much higher.
Highs on Sunday will be similar to Saturday, perhaps a degree or two warmer, with lower and middle 30s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
