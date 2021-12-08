Good Wednesday afternoon Mid-Michigan!
It was a snowy start out there for many as an area of snow showers moves through parts of Mid-Michigan this morning.
A brief dry period will hold more another round of some light snow will be possible Thursday. Then another system for the weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today (Wednesday)
Highs this afternoon will be a touch warmer than Tuesday; reaching up to around the 30 with a southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will last for much of the afternoon and early evening. A few peeks of sun will be possible, but still expect more clouds than sun.
Clouds will slowly begin to decrease going into the evening hours.
Evening/Tonight
The decreasing cloud trend continues early tonight as we start with partly cloudy skies, but clouds will be back on the increase by morning as our next system moves in Mid-Michigan. We do stay dry tonight.
Lows will be chilly in the middle teens, but a light and variable wind won't be providing much of a wind chill into Thursday morning.
Late Week - Weekend Outlook
When looking at precipitation, a small system will move through Mid-Michigan creating a snow/mix on Thursday; better chances for the afternoon and evening. Some mixing will be in the cards with this, but the general theme looks to hold more towards snow. Accumulations around 1-2" are possible north of the Bay. 1" or less for areas south of the Tri-Cities.
The jet stream still remains active creating unsettled weather for the rest of the week. A warmup will come with this active pattern, 40s are possible with a few locations possibly touching 50 by Saturday. There is still some variation in high temperatures for Saturday due to the track of the system moving through.
Mid-Michigan will catch the warm sector of the low, which is the airmass forced up from the south behind the warm front. The high temperature for Saturday will depend on how much of that warm sector we break into and the timing of the cold front passing through. A westerly shift in the track of the system will bring warmer high temperatures, but an easterly shift in the system will bring cooler high temperatures.
That system brings more moisture with it, too. We're looking to have plain rain showers on Friday with the warmer temperatures, but a transition to snow on the backside of the system Saturday evening. Stay tuned for updates!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
