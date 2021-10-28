Good Thursday afternoon! We've finally rid ourselves of the mist and drizzle from Wednesday with an atmosphere that's drying out, but more rain will move back into the picture starting tonight and staying into Friday. Past that, the weekend is looking quite alright, especially for Halloween!
Afternoon
Temperatures at this lunch hour are already at or exceeding high temperatures from Wednesday with many sitting in the lower and middle 50s. There will be a little more room for improvement this afternoon with high temperatures eventually reaching the upper 50s, just a couple degrees warmer than normal. This is thanks to a little more sunshine this afternoon.
Although there will be more sunshine than Wednesday through this afternoon, more clouds will move in. At this lunch hour, there are high clouds across the region which still allow for bright skies, but that increase in clouds will come from thicker middle and lower level clouds. Despite this, we stay dry during the daytime and this evening, so any evening plans still look to be good. Expect conditions to be a little breezy at times, though, with an east northeast wind from 5 to 15 mph with 20 mph gusts.
Tonight
After midnight is when we'll start to look out for rain moving in. Showers will fill in from the south, all on the northern edge of a swath of rain from a low pressure system. The low itself will not track through Michigan, rather, the Ohio River Valley. By sunrise Friday there will be occasional showers in the region, especially in the southern half of the viewing area.
Overnight low temperatures will settle to the upper 40s and around 50. Lows will actually stay steady through the overnight hours, too. The cloud coverage will help plateau-out temperatures. Breezy conditions can also be expected under the swath of rain with a northeast wind sustained between 10 to 20 mph.
Friday
Occasional showers will last through much of the day on Friday. While it isn't expected to rain every second of the day, chances will be there through the evening hours.
The persistence of these showers through the day will bring measurable rain once again. Luckily it won't be quite as much as our events recently, with most areas picking up 0.50" or less by the time rain comes to an end on Saturday. The spread in rainfall totals will be comparable to Monday, though, with higher totals south and lowers totals north.
For Friday evening plans, especially high school football, plan for at least the possibility of a shower. Although again, it may not rain every second.
Highs on Friday will be cooler than Thursday, but still manage the 50s around most of the area. With clouds sticking around, temperatures should stay fairly steady through Friday evening, too.
Saturday & Sunday
A few showers may linger early Saturday, but most of the rain should be winding down through the first half of the day, especially in our western and northwestern locations.
Skies will be a bit more stubborn to clear, but we should manage a much drier second half of the day. If there is an area where showers may linger longer than we'd like, the far eastern sections of the Thumb would be that place.
Highs on Saturday will reach into the 50s and we may see a bit of sun here and there for the afternoon. Like the earlier end to the showers, the best chances for cloud breaks would be to the west. For the big game on Saturday in East Lansing, dry weather is expected there!
Better chances for sun exist on Sunday, especially early in the day. And we're not concerned about rain to close out the weekend.
Halloween should cooperate with any activities, and temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s during the afternoon, and likely will stay in the 50s during Trick-Or-Treat times.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
