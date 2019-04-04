Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we welcome you to the second half.
It was a beautiful day in Mid-Michigan yesterday, but clouds will be returning to the region today. Despite those clouds, we'll be staying fairly dry until at least later on tonight.
If you're headed to Comerica Park, things don't look too bad there either, just chilly.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures have been running cooler this morning with a mix of 20s and low 30s out the door this morning. Wind chills are in the 20s just about everywhere.
Those winds will be lighter than Wednesday, but the direction will play a factor today as they shift to the east.
Highs will already be a bit cooler in the middle 40s, but lakeshore areas will feel the cool air coming off of Lake Huron and we'll have some locations stuck in the 30s.
Clouds will gradually increase this morning and afternoon, but we should remain dry through the daylight period and much of the evening. It's not until we get closer to the overnight period that wet weather returns.
That wet weather will fall as rain for some, but we can't rule out a few snowflakes and a bit of freezing rain mixing in from time to time as overnight lows hover around the freezing mark or a bit below.
Thankfully, we are expecting precipitation to remain pretty light so any ice accumulations should remain fairly minor with 0.10" expected, with any rain amounts 0.25" or less. Snow accumulations should be minor as well.
Tigers Opening Day
If you're headed to Detroit, things look decent for game time. While a shower or sprinkle can't be ruled out, it appears any wet weather should stay pretty light.
Temperatures will probably be a bigger story with lower to middle 40s expected through the game. An easterly breeze around 5-15 miles per hour will keep things feeling more like the 30s.
Enjoy the day if you're headed down and go Tigers!
