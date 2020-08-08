Hello Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to the weekend.
Steamy Summer weather returns this weekend along with some storms chances.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
Chance for some showers and a few thunderstorms will continue into the region this evening.
Chances for hit-or-miss isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue into tonight, some producing heavy downpours and occasionally gusty winds.
Humidity levels will continue to rise, as lows hold much warmer in the mid 60s.
Sunday
The chance for isolated pop up showers and storms will continue into Sunday too.
The day will not be a washout, but if you have any activities planned outside, you'll want to make them flexible. More heat and humidity in play will keep this chance throughout the day.
Keep tabs on any shower or storm development with the Interactive Radar!
Sunday again will also be hotter and much more muggy especially if we can manage to get some sun to break out. Highs will climb into the upper 80s near 90 with dew points soaring toward the 70s!
Heat indices will push into the mid 90s by the afternoon. Always be sure to take care of yourself and keep hydrated.
With the hot and humid air mass in place, we continue with the chance of showers and t-storms Sunday night into Monday.
Lows Sunday night will land in the low 70s. May need to flip back on the A/C before the weekend is out if you haven't already!
Monday
Again, chances for pop up showers and t-storms will stay possible throughout the day with the heat and humidity in play.
Highs Monday will reach near 90 again. Heat indices again will feel more like the mid 90s.
A cold front will provide a better lifting mechanism later in the day for shower and t-storm development.
Better coverage is expected to develop later Monday evening and overnight into Tuesday morning.
Lows Monday night will drop into the mid and upper 60s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.