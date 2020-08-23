Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the summer like weekend.
Looking and feeling more like summer going into this upcoming week.
Plenty of heat, humidity, and small chances for rain and t-storms will exist going into next week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
Rain chances from earlier this evening will begin to diminish into the later evening and overnight due to losing the heat of the day.
Most of the overnight period is trending drier.
Lows tonight will dip back down into the mid 60s. Still plenty of humidity will e present overnight.
Next Week
Small chances for some showers and t-storms will be possible for a good majority of the week. Best times will be in the afternoon and early evening from peak heating of the day.
Keep tabs here on the Interactive Radar.
Monday will have the chance for a few thunderstorms to develop on the stronger side.
The Storm Prediction Center currently has all of Mid-Michigan under a marginal risk (1/5) for isolated severe storms to develop.
Some heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds will be the primary threats. Any tornado threat looks slim to none.
Continuing to watch the involvement of two tropical storms making progress towards the Gulf of Mexico.
Some of the moisture from these system could play a role in our precipitation chances by the end of the week. Stay tuned for updates.
Temperatures will continue to stay hot with more humidity for most of the week; mid to upper 80s.
A cooling trend along with less humidity continues to look possible by the weekend. Stay tuned!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
