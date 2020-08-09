Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a relaxing weekend.
After a hot and humid end to the weekend, we carry with those conditions into the start of a new week.
Rain chances also increase for your Monday.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
With the hot and humid air mass in place, we continue with isolated chances for showers and t-storms tonight into Monday.
If you're not experiencing any rain, expect partly cloudy skies overnight.
Lows tonight will land in the low 70s. Dew point in the upper 60s near 70 will continue to keep the muggy feeling around overnight.
May need to flip back on the A/C before the weekend is out if you haven't already!
Monday
Again, chances for pop up showers and t-storms will stay possible throughout the day with the heat and humidity in play.
Keep tabs on any shower or storm development with the Interactive Radar!
Highs Monday will reach into the upper 80s near 90 again. Humidity levels continue to stay high. Dew points near 70 again.
Heat indices again will feel more like the mid 90s. Always be sure to take care of yourself and keep hydrated.
A cold front will provide a better lifting mechanism later in the day for shower and t-storm development.
Better coverage is expected to develop later Monday afternoon and evening. Some lingering showers overnight into Tuesday morning.
Lows Monday night will drop into the mid and upper 60s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.