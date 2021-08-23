Good Monday evening/night! We hope you've had a great weekend and send our best for a great week ahead.
A similar weather pattern we're no stranger to will be the them for this week. Plenty of heat, no shortage of humidity, and occasional rain & storm chances.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening & Tonight
Mainly dry weather continues throughout the rest of this evening and into the overnight hours with clear to partly cloudy skies expected.
Lows expected to settle into the 60s overnight into Tuesday morning. This will come with elevated humidity values into Tuesday as well.
While a low chance, comparing how nights previous have performed, some spots of fog will be possible yet again into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday
Tuesday should start out with plenty of sun, with a gradual increase in cloud cover through the later morning into the afternoon. Temperatures out the door for work or school will start in the 60s.
Highs on Tuesday will be well into the mid and upper 80s, possibly reaching 90 in spots. Heat indices will make feel-like temperatures reach the low to mid 90s for most by the afternoon.
Another system from the west along with the peak heating and high humidity values will bring the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop.
The best time frame look to land in the afternoon and evening hours. Some good downpours are possible and if a storm lingers over one area, some locally heavy rain is possible.
Hot & Unsettled This Week
As we are no stranger to the hot and humid pattern, this will come paired with almost daily chances for rain. However, it's worth noting that many of these rain chances, if not all of them, aren't expected to be washouts and during peak heating hours of the day.
It's very possible you could see rain one or two days, or you could see a bit of rain each day. It will be one of those forecasts that relies at times on some smaller scale features that aren't always clear this far out.
The main takeaway will be that we can give more details on the late week chances as we get closer.
Stay tuned!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.