Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope it was a great week as we zone in on the weekend.
Hot weather is set to return for the weekend with the return of storm chances; especially into the second half on Sunday.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
Leftover fog will quickly mix out this morning.
With high pressure settling over the region, we'll be treated to mostly sunny skies but that will also mean some hotter temperatures.
Many of us are likely to see the start of a new heat wave, with highs climbing near 90.
Moderate levels of humidity will lend to a bit of stickiness, but won't make the heat feel too much worse. Dew points expected back in the low to mid 60s.
Staying mostly clear into this evening and the overnight hours.
Lows tonight will land into the mid 60s.
Weekend Outlook
Saturday starts off dry with some more rays of sunshine.
Skies turn more partly cloudy into the afternoon. Chances for a few pop up t-storms will be possible.
Highs on Saturday will be hot again; back up into the low 90s. Humidity will be increasing making heat indices feel closer to 100.
Better chances for showers and t-storms expected overnight into Sunday.
Lows Saturday night will land in the low 70s.
Better chances for some scattered showers and t-storms will be possible throughout the day Sunday.
Highs for Sunday will continue to stay hot in the low 90s.
Stay cool and safe!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
