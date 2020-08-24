Happy Monday Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend and we welcome you to the start of the brand new work-week.
This week will be hot with temperatures well above normal for this time of year. Make sure to find ways to beat the heat and stay safe.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures are expected to stay hot climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s. The humidity levels will be quite high as well, so please stay cool and hydrated.
Any storms that develop today may go strong to even severe. From this threat, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal risk for isolated severe storms including everyone in Mid-Michigan starting late this afternoon continuing overnight. Heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds will be the primary threats.
Those showers and storms will pop-up more so this evening through the overnight period. Otherwise expect a partly cloudy sky.
Low temperatures tonight will fall into the middle and upper 60s.
