Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope that you had a great week and we welcome you to the start of the weekend.
Showers and storms are back in the forecast for this weekend.
Conditions continue to stay a bit unsettled into the first full week of Summer.
We break down the forecast below!
Tonight
Any rain activity from earlier will begin to wrap up going into the later evening and overnight hours. An early shower and/or t-storm can't be ruled out.
Skies turn partly cloudy overnight into Monday morning. Some patchy fog will be possible to develop into early morning hours.
Lows tonight will continue to stay very mild in the low to mid 60s.
Early Week
Monday starts out dry for the morning. Another passing cold front will help to spark up some more showers and/or t-storms by the later afternoon and especially into the evening hours.
Highs Monday will continue to stay hot in the mid and upper 80s.
Shower chances continue into Tuesday. Better chances will be for the morning hours.
Temperatures cool back near 80 for highs on Tuesday.
Most of mid-week is looking to stay overall dry. Some isolated pop up showers can't be ruled out.
Highs are even cooler by mid-week, reaching only into the upper 70s near 80.
