Good Saturday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We made it to another weekend.
One of the big stories for the weekend will be the extreme heat and humidity.
Along with that will come storm chances for the weekend too.
Here's our latest forecast!
Weather Alerts
Heat Advisories are in play for several Mid-Michigan counties this afternoon and evening.
Get the latest on your area right here!
For more on heat safety, check out our story right here.
Today & Tonight
The heat rolls on now only for today, but into Sunday too. Highs today expected to reach the upper 80s and low 90s. Combining the high levels of humidity, heat indices will feel like 95-100 later this afternoon.
Take care of yourself. Remember simple heat safety tips and also don't forget about your pets in the heat. For more on heat safety, check out our story right here.
After a few strong storms this early morning north of the Bay, we will continue with the chance for a few more shower and t-storms going into the afternoon and evening hours.
This will all be due to a warm frontal boundary draped over northern lower Michigan to start the weekend keeping the better storm chances north.
A few of those storms could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center does have a Marginal Risk north of U.S. 10 for Saturday. Heavy rain, damaging winds and hail will be the main threats.
For the evening and overnight hours, most should stay dry with warm and humid conditions lingering into Sunday. The storm chance will still live on, with the better chance staying north where better forcing will be located.
Lows tonight will only manage to drop back down near 70.
Sunday
Sunday is expected to start on the dry side with a good amount of sunshine to begin the day. The warm frontal boundary looks to be well to our north by Sunday morning, so less of a chance for storms will be there for the first half of Sunday.
However, a cold front to our west will push through and eventually bring another line of showers and storms back into the picture during the afternoon and evening.
Compared to Friday and Saturday, the risk for strong to severe storms is a bit better on Sunday, but at this time, still a low risk. Damaging winds would be the main concern, along with locally heavy rain and hail.
Once this front clears the area into Monday, that's when things will finally start to feel a lot better with less humidity! But we'll have one more day with highs near 90 on Sunday, with humidity values making it feel like the mid 90s to 100.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
