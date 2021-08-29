Meteorologist John Gross has the forecast

Good Sunday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope you're enjoying the weekend so far. 

After an active evening with severe weather yesterday, we stand the chance for more strong to severe storms to develop before the weekend is over.

Looking ahead, we finally do get to say goodbye to the high humidity levels!

Here's the latest on the forecast!

Weather Alerts

With the chance for more strong to severe storms today, be sure to stay up to date on the latest information for your area right here.

To get the latest information on Hurricane Ida, click here.

Hurricane Ida - 10 AM Sunday Update

Today & Tonight

After a few lingering showers and storms north of Bay this early morning, we can expect some sunshine to last into the early afternoon hours. This will actual help to destabilize the atmosphere for more storm development later into today. 

A cold front to our west will move through and eventually bring another line of showers and storms back into the picture during the afternoon and evening. 

Rain & T-Storms Sunday

Compared to Friday and Saturday, the risk for strong to severe storms is a bit greater. Damaging winds would be the main concern, along with locally heavy rain and hail. The threat for an isolated spin-up tornado will be on the low end, but not zero today. 

Please be sure to have a way to be notified of watches and warnings issued for your area. You can always check in with the latest weather alerts here!

Severe Outlook Sunday

On top of the severe risk today, we have one more day of above average temperatures and high humidity levels to deal with. Highs today back in the mid to upper 80s near 90 with humidity values making it feel like the low to mid 90s.

Always take care of yourself if outside in these hot temperatures for longer periods of time. Don't forget about your pets as well!

Heat Index Sunday

Once this cold front clears the area overnight into Monday, that's when things will finally start to feel a lot better with less humidity! Lows tonight will drop back into the mid 60s.

Next Week

After a hot, humid, and stormy weekend, we trend towards a "cooler" and less humid pattern looking to hold at this point in the forecast until Thursday!

Humidity Outlook

High temperatures for most of the week will drop back into the upper 70s and low 80s with dew points hanging out in the 50s. Much better than the low 70s..

After Sunday, out next best chance for rain isn't expected at this point in time until Friday. Like always, stay tuned for any updates!

Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!

guest7975
guest7975

Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.

