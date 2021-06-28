Good Monday evening/night! We hope its a better start to the week after a very active weekend.
For today, we can't rule out rain along with a few t-storms completely, but much of the day should be spent on the drier side.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening/Tonight
Scattered rain and thunderstorms will be possible once again today, more in a hit or miss fashion going into the evening and overnight hours.
You should be able to find some dry time to get things done outdoors if necessary. Better chances will be found farther south near and along I-69.
Overnight lows should stay in the mid to upper 60s while staying muggy.
Tuesday
Chances for showers and t-storms to develop look more favorable for Tuesday; especially into the afternoon and evening hours.
The SPC (Storm Prediction Center) currently does have a Marginal Risk outlook for isolated strong storms to develop.
Our main threats will be damaging winds and heavy rain from any development. Hail and an isolated tornado will be on the very low end. From what was experienced over the weekend, be sure to have a severe weather plan in place along with getting notified of weather alerts in your area.
Highs for Tuesday will be a touch warmer in the upper 70s and low 80s with more humidity. Dew points will be approach 70° making for very muggy conditions.
